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40,000 comments: COVID Vaccine Maiming People and Killing Their Families
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63 views • September 13, 2021
This is all from Jim's (ex-NSA agent in Mexico) September 13 update:
"THE HOLY GRAIL
A local ABC news affiliate (channel 7) posted to facebook, asking people to tell about Covid deaths.
Facebook allowed it to backfire and did not shut it down for some reason, and over 40,000 people posted about the vax maiming people and killing their families, no one posted about Covid deaths. 40,000 comments on ONE LOCAL ABC CHANNEL'S FACEBOOK.
This proves Facebook has censored millions of comments, and millions are dead as I have stated. You can't have this many posts about deaths to one local channel and have a different reality, Facebook and the MSM are mass murdering genocidal freaks - a war apparatus, and THIS PROVES IT:
This video shows it, all it is is some guy on the facebook post scrolling it for a half hour. It is pure doom from start to finish:
Kaiser Permanente: DO NOT go to the hospital, they will kill you
The following is not a random trash e-mail, it was sent by someone who is highly credible. I could not capture the screen (I used a camera) because with the way our computers are data isolated, I cannot get this from the one this came in on to the one I post with.
CLAUDIA'S COMMENT: "If he goes to the hospital and dies, Kaiser will have to pay out more, so better they say the truth"."
This was posted to Youtube titled: "News Request Backfires" (dated September 12, 2021).
"THE HOLY GRAIL
A local ABC news affiliate (channel 7) posted to facebook, asking people to tell about Covid deaths.
Facebook allowed it to backfire and did not shut it down for some reason, and over 40,000 people posted about the vax maiming people and killing their families, no one posted about Covid deaths. 40,000 comments on ONE LOCAL ABC CHANNEL'S FACEBOOK.
This proves Facebook has censored millions of comments, and millions are dead as I have stated. You can't have this many posts about deaths to one local channel and have a different reality, Facebook and the MSM are mass murdering genocidal freaks - a war apparatus, and THIS PROVES IT:
This video shows it, all it is is some guy on the facebook post scrolling it for a half hour. It is pure doom from start to finish:
Kaiser Permanente: DO NOT go to the hospital, they will kill you
The following is not a random trash e-mail, it was sent by someone who is highly credible. I could not capture the screen (I used a camera) because with the way our computers are data isolated, I cannot get this from the one this came in on to the one I post with.
CLAUDIA'S COMMENT: "If he goes to the hospital and dies, Kaiser will have to pay out more, so better they say the truth"."
This was posted to Youtube titled: "News Request Backfires" (dated September 12, 2021).
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