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MAN FIGHTING FOR LIFE WITH 'BLOOD CLOTS' FROM ASTRAZENECA KILL SHOT - HERE COMES THE COVER UP
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80 views • May 24, 2021
Family rushing in from all over to say goodbye to him in the ICU. THIS IS MURDER. GENOCIDE. WAKE YOUR ASSES UP. IF YOU DON'T AGREE YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM.
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal.
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal.
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