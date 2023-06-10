MIRRORED from ICIC.LAW

23 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2p4s96-vernon-coleman-a-legend.html



In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speaks with internationally renowned physician and educator Dr. Vernon Coleman, who made an international name for himself well before the so-called "corona pandemic," and who has been making his voice heard as a warning voice since the beginning of the measures. He is also known to a wide audience for his video releases, which he publishes under the title "An Old Man in a Chair." Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He also is Sunday Times bestselling author and has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone.