2 Week Life Changer Program | Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching

Hi, I’m Coach Arriale Starbird from Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching in New York City.





Due to popular demand we’re now offering a 2 Week Life Changer Program for a limited time.





All of our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching programs begin with several in depth assessments. Many of my clients have told me that the assessments have been so incredibly helpful to them, that they wish their friends and family members could get the assessments so they can see whats really going on with them, and then they could make much more educated decisions about their health.





So we designed a 2 Week Life Changer Program, that is an answer to your requests.





Here's what you'll get:





✅Two weeks of in depth comprehensive health and fitness assessments to uncover your areas of deficiencies that need improvement, deficiencies in vitamins and minerals, trauma and injuries from the past that still need healing, as well as your strengths and abilities.





✅You’ll get one very comprehensive and detailed Naturopathic assessment, done by a Certified Naturopath. They cover all of the main areas of your health and lifestyle - you will see very clear charts and graphs that show how well your organs are functioning, your neurotransmitters, meridians, hormones, and all of the other systems of the body, including emotional systems of the body mind soul system.





✅These assessments discover critical points that need improvement in the areas of your physical health, mental and emotional health, and even your spiritual health.





✅You get daily nutrition and lifestyle assessments to keep you on track, and accountable to your goals.





✅You get two 1-hour private Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching sessions, in which we review the assessments and outline action steps to resolve the underlying problems behind your symptoms. We design a comprehensive step by step program, in which you get personalized guidance and support, for your unique health and fitness challenges and goals.





✅You get one 1-hour small group online fitness coaching class, to cultivate mental and physical toughness, focus and resilience.





✅And you also receive a bundle of personalized Organic, non-GMO natural herbal products, specially customized for you based on your assessments and goals.





This 2 Week Life Changer will allow you to experience the same amazing results as our past clients have gotten. You’ll be able to:





💪 Heal trauma and injuries from the past





💪 Cultivate mental and physical strength and toughness





💪 Cultivate Spiritual clarity





💪 Achieve greater mental focus and concentration





💪 Increase daily energy levels and stamina





💪 Lose unhealthy weight





💪 Gain lean muscle mass





💪 Improve quality of your sleep and relaxation





💪 Improve gut health





💪 Improve mood





💪 Decrease pain





💪 Conquer stress and anxiety





💪 Let go of negative attachments, let go of the past





To schedule a free 15 min call to discuss how our programs can help you to achieve outstanding results with your health and fitness goals, please text us at 516-814-8043.





Also go to our website: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com

And you can schedule a 15 min free call right on the website.

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...





We also have over a 110 5 star reviews on our website. Please check out those incredible success stories from our past clients who did our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Programs.

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...





To buy the program, simply purchase it here:

https://www.holisticspiritmedicine.co...





Stay blessed, not stressed!

#Healthylifestyle #PersonalTrainer #LifeCoach #HolisticHealth #Nutritionist #FitnessCoach #HolisticHealthCoach #Health #Holistichealth #weightloss #musclegain #gains #detoxing #leanmuscle #reboot #Reset #strengthtraining