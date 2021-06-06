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The Closeness of God
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20 views • June 06, 2021
with Peter Falkenberg Brown
If we assume that God exists, we are still left with the question of relationship. Is God far away or intimate and close? Does God leave us when we act selfishly or stay with us through every moment of our life? How does God feel about us? Does God love us all the time or only when we are good?
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
If we assume that God exists, we are still left with the question of relationship. Is God far away or intimate and close? Does God leave us when we act selfishly or stay with us through every moment of our life? How does God feel about us? Does God love us all the time or only when we are good?
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
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