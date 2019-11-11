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Lead Furnace
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11 views • November 11, 2019
I'm trying to make a multi-functional furnace. this video is mostly me burning off the paint so I can weld it up better.
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FirstPower Battery Adapter for Dewalt 18V Tools, Convert Black Decker/Porter Cable/Stanley 20V Lithium Battery to Dewalt 18V NiCad & NiMh Battery DC9096 DC9098 Battery Converter
https://amzn.to/2H07Ndz
Infi-Touch Heavy Duty Nitrile Gloves
https://amzn.to/2KrnsEI
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