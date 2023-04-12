Evil political movements. USA losing allies. AI stopped from lying. Siblings and relations. Jokes!

#politics #relations #AI #geopolitics #Google
Wednesday video, were written texts, wearing pictures and where-to links
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/evil-movements
Year 2022 English mug has arrived and new anti-mask t-shirts
Merch
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallin
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallinSv (Tänk på att beställa ifrån EU-butiken, annars blir det moms i tullen!)
https://teespring.com/vaxxpassport
Video
https://rumble.com/user/heddahenrik (separate English/Swedish channels)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dt8pigvmh9z/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@heddahenrik:b
(only Swedish) https://swebbtube.se/c/heddahenrik_channel/videos
(only English) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heddahenrik
(rare lives only) https://facebook.com/HenrikWallinPage
:
https://www.facebook.com/heddahenrik
https://twitter.com/OfficialElftown
https://gettr.com/user/henrikwallin3
https://www.minds.com/Heddahenrik/
https://gab.com/heddahenrik
(Swedish only) https://wakeupfriends.net/profile/?heddahenrik/
Support, best is to be a paying subscriber to my Substack:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/
(Sweden) SWISH: 0762361967
A big discount on your first usage of the hotel/renting service AirBNB
https://www.airbnb.com/c/henrikw166
Use this link if you want to become a host:
https://www.airbnb.com/r/henrikw166
If you want to get or send any kind of bitcoin, use this link to get 10% discount on all future fees:
https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=Z4AQHBU2
(Binance is the biggest safest crypto exchange in the world)
If you are in Europe, Turkey, Ukraine, Albania, UAE:
https://www.bitpanda.com/?ref=962141637258442071 (You get €10 with this link)
https://support.bitpanda.com/hc/en-us/articles/360013898239-Accepted-countries-of-residence-for-the-verification
For Americans and others: Welcome bonus to Coinbase:
https://www.coinbase.com/join/59303d7bc7632c28cf28b21f
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.