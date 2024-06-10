BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LAVROV - We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination with like-minded partners - BRICS foreign ministers meeting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 11 months ago

LAVROV - We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination - BRICS foreign ministers meeting

We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination, primarily within the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Group of Twenty (G20), APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), and other multilateral formats. Our contacts with Chinese friends are increasingly positively perceived by countries in the Global South. The circle of our like-minded partners and those willing to cooperate with BRICS and the SCO is steadily expanding – Lavrov at the meeting with Wang Yi.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy