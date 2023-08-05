Late July hilling of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_3287-9,3307-13merged
83 views
•
Published a day ago
•
With rain forecast, these potatoes are
overdue for a hilling and another application of Seamungus.
Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcompostcold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos