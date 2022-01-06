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EXPLOSIVE: Parents Rail Against Superintendent Sex Scandal Cover-up
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70 views • January 06, 2022
Round Rock ISD -just outside of Austin, Texas is making national headlines once again. Corrupt Board members keep trying to cover-up the ineptitude and immoral behavior of the school district's superintendent. Parents and community members have had enough.
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