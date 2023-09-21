Israel Escalates Against Syria, Lebanon & Gaza

Israel is once again escalating against Syria, Lebanon and the Palestinian Gaza Strip in what appears to be an attempt to maintain deterrence.

On September 11, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran of building an airport in southern Lebanon in cooperation with Hezbollah for “terror purposes”.

The minister presented photos of the airport, being built in the Qalaat Jabbour mountain region, 20 kilometers from the separation line with Israel. Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that Hezbollah is planning to operate Iranian-made drones from the airport.

Gallant stressed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will not hesitate to use lethal force in any future conflict, warning that Hezbollah and Lebanon will pay “heavy and painful prices.” The Lebanese group didn’t respond to these accusations and threats.

Two days later, on September 13, two waves of Israeli strikes hit Syria, one of Hezbollah’s main allies.

The first wave of strikes targeted air defense positions near the towns of Kartu [al-Karimah] and Dier Alhajar in the southern countryside of Tartus. Two service members were killed and six others were wounded in the attack.

The second wave, which came a few hours later, targeted a facility of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) near Taqsees village in the southern countryside of Hama. The SSRC develops and produces military equipment, including precision-guided missiles and drones, for the Syrian military and its allies, with alleged support from Iran. The attack resulted in material losses only.

The attack on Tartus was apparently a suppression of enemy air defenses, or SEAD, mission, aimed at paving the way for Israeli fighter jets to strike their targets in Hama without needing to evade Syrian air defenses.

Later on September 15, an Israeli drone strike targeted an observation post of the Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip following protests by Palestinians on the separation line.

In a statement, the IDF said that hundreds of Palestinians “rioted” on the separation line. The protestors set off explosive devices on the separation line and hurled grenades, according to the IDF, who added that troops stationed there responded with riot dispersal means and live fire in some cases.

Nine Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire and crowd dispersal means. Among the wounded was a photojournalist who was hit in the hand by a tear gas canister.

People in Gaza resumed protests recently with the permission of Hamas to draw attention to the worsening living conditions in the impoverished coastal strip after Qatar, one of the biggest donors of the movement, has cut back on monthly disbursements.

The Israeli escalation against Syria, Lebanon and Gaza is creating much tension. However, a direct military confrontation remains highly unlikely as all sides understand the risks associated with a new full-blown war.

