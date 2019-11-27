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Childish Gambino - Redbone (Solo Bass Arrangement with Tabs)
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10 views • November 27, 2019
This is an arrangement I composed for Redbone by Childish Gambino.
Difficulty: 6.0/10 (Intermediate/Advanced)
Tabs are available here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1TOp0iaTYm37ZzPZ2CI-AX5h6_ANm_iqz
Bass: Lakland 4-94
Please like or subscribe or comment or share with your friends or whatever you feel is most appropriate if you enjoy the video!
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Difficulty: 6.0/10 (Intermediate/Advanced)
Tabs are available here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1TOp0iaTYm37ZzPZ2CI-AX5h6_ANm_iqz
Bass: Lakland 4-94
Please like or subscribe or comment or share with your friends or whatever you feel is most appropriate if you enjoy the video!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnthonyPetrucciSoloBass
Follow me on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5QAMqKEZNMMx/
Follow me on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCek5F6yi2-FNxal_JmrWs4Q
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