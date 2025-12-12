BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RETHINKING SUSTAINABILITY: THE ENGELHART AWAKENING
Ryland and Mollie Engelhart sit down with Del to share the hard lessons learned as their celebrated plant-based restaurant empire ran headlong into the realities of today’s food system. From Café Gratitude’s rise to their unexpected shift into regenerative farming, they reveal how bureaucracy, restrictive policies, and cultural pressures forced them to rethink what sustainability truly means. Their journey exposes the real challenges small farmers face—and why soil health and community resilience matter far more than marketing claims.

