Four effects of the anxiolytic adaptogen 🇮🇳 Biohacker Review of ORGANIC INDIA's Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is the anxiolytic Adaptogen; all of the Adaptogens make your body better at handling stress, but Ashwagandha is probably the best. If you have a problem with stress or anxiety, Ashwagandha is for you!





1:13 My review

1:30 The anxiolytic adaptogen

3:50 Alternative to melatonin for sleep

5:45 For socializing

8:10 Post-workout

9:09 Sex

10:10 Dosage

12:15 Selecting quality herbs





Read Ashwaghanda Biohacker Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

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Order 💲 Ashwaghanda

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND [ORGANIC INDIA]

Tinctured https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-LIH

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-AMZ





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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