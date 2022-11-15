US High School Baseball Featuring: Karson Knox C OF Class of 2023

Welcome back to another US High School Sports Show! Today we bring you a 3-tool prospect out of NC. And in our coach's corner we bring you a look-see on how D1 programs approach speed and agility training.





Karson Knox C OF Class of 2023

6'0" 190lbs Pop: 1.88s Tee: 91mph OF: 86mph 60yd: 7.09s

North Raleigh Christian Academy (Wake Forest, NC)

GPA: 4.316/3.632 National Honor Society SAT: 1320 ACT: 30





How to Incorporate Base Running Speed Work with Tennesee Volunteers Head Coach Tony Vitello.

With the Tennesee Volunteers on their way to the college work series, head coach Tony Vitello tells you about the speed work they use to be extremely effective on the bases and how to install it into your practice plan.

