Ukraine Update July 5, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass. The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and Biden's illegal activities in Ukraine. We can all unite to defeat the Deep State. Please note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY. We never have and never will ask you for money to support us.