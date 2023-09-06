Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great End-Time Delusion (Part 3)
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

Pastor Dean continues his series about the alien deception by exposing the roots of NASA and Catholicism.

" But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of..." 2 Timothy 3:13-14

Keywords
ufoalien deceptionzechariahcatholicismdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket