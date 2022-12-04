The Heartbreak Of The Ministry-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 4 2022

Oftentimes we will talk about 'the ministry' in excited tones, and pray that God would get us 'in the game' to be of service for Him on the front lines of these end times we find ourselves in. But we should proceed with caution in that arena because along with the excitement of seeing souls saved and saved people get on fire for God, the ministry is often a vail of tears, disappointment, spiritual attack and heartbreak.



"They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him." Psalm 126:5,6 (KJB)



If your pastor has the right Book, the right motives, and a heart that truly loves the people the Lord puts in his care, he is a rare man indeed. Today, I want to 'lift the cover' on some of the things you may not be aware that your pastor has to deal with on a daily basis, and show you what real ministry is actually like. We thrill when we read how God used DL Moody, Charles Spurgeon, Robert Sheffy, William Tyndale and countless others, for the seeds they sowed are still bearing fruit and much fruit to this very day. But those men and others like them had incredible heartbreak in the process of being used by God like that, and that's the side rarely seen or spoken of. Today I want to preach you a message on the ministry if you're called to it, and if not, what you can do to help the ones God has called to minister to you. They need your prayers and understanding much more than you will ever know.

