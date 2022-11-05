The Chastisement Comes! A Prophetic Picture of Russia's Role In The Purification of the West!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Nov 5, 2022
Read The Chastisement Comes… Part II by Mark Mallett at The Now Word.
How Russia is playing a role in the chastisement and purification of the West… a reflection tying together an enormous prophetic picture.
Source: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/the-chastisement-comes-part-ii/
https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-chastisement-comes-part-ii/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdmIn5GWfQw