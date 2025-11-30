A Dose of Truth: Episode #19 Compassion Fatigue

Consciousness Rising Seminar

Break the Matrix & Free Your Mind: The Path Forward

Saturday, December 6th, 2025





The old Satanic/Saturnic structures are crumbling in real time. We are witnessing a bumpy transition process as governments close down, travel is being disrupted, hunger and digital ID looms, migration destabilizes countries and a multi-pronged assault on our bodies, nervous systems and psyche seem to be escalating. The psychopathic class is desperately trying to keep the matrix going as many of us unplug. They need our energy and compliance to keep the simulation running and are afraid we will remember who we truly are and co-create a reality outside of their control. Join Max in this powerful seminar where we learn how to identify/break out of our programming and rise to our true power outside of the matrix. We will learn how to become a Free Thinker, raise our consciousness and re-member ourselves. This seminar will cover practical solutions and steps we can take to build a new earth outside of the satanic simulation. The time is now; the transition may be bumpy but we can come together as a community and thrive. This is why we incarnated here at this time! Let’s focus on what is next as the old matrix dies and we move into a higher dimension together.

