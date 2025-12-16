BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
034 – The Woman and the Leaven and the Meal (Part 2) with David Carrico 07-14-2013
34 – The Woman and the Leaven and the Meal (Part 2) with David Carrico 07-14-2013


Description Updated December 2025

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24


Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio


FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico

Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"


AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found" Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc. Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.


• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&si=1ZNlmwga96mxVFZT

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

• Throne Room Prayer - https://www.fojcradio.com/throne-room-prayer/

• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/


CONTACT INFORMATION:

David & Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P.O. Box 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone - 812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]



Keywords
godjesussatanspiritualityprophecyreligionrapturechild abusenystvsexdeviljesuitsfreemasonryrepentnephilimdidincestlucifertranslationsdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricoparousiampdbeastiality
