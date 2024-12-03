BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will you take responsibility and join the battle to end the #1 killer ?
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
109 views • 4 months ago

The number one killer, is pollution.  Often sourced from cheap plastic, discarded by humans, and taken by banking terrorists who grind it up and spray it upon us as toxic fake cloud weapons, giving us all sickness!!!!!!  We all seen the planes !!!Like Nano drops of lymphoma on us all.

We must end all non-essential commercial travel immediately and root out the pilots and airline workers who condemned the planet to Venus syndrome.  We will quickly find out that it is the government workers who are being paid by the jewish bankers who are spraying us with plastic, witch is why the whole planet is sick.

The only way to survive, is to officially divert enough recycled plastic, to printing 3-d firearms.  I estimate of one 3-d printed firearm, per person, should increase the demand of recycled plastic enough, to make it too expensive for the bankers to spray us with geoengineering fake clouds.

May we all complete the circle of sustainability.


