The last weeks of autumn were marked by the offensive of Russian forces on the Donbass front lines.

On November 14, it was officially confirmed that after persistent fighting, Russian troops took full control of the village of Pavlovka on the southern outskirts of Ugledar.

On November 18, the village of Opytne, located south of Avdiivka, came under Russian control.

On November 30, during the offensive in the Donetsk direction, the settlements of Belogorovka and Ozaryanovka were taken under control by the Russian military. Later that day, full Russian control of Andreevka, located south of Bakhmut, was also confirmed.

The most recent achievement of the Russian forces was confirmed on December 1. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that during the offensive, the village of Kurdyumovka located to the south of Bakhmut came under its full control.

While the Russian Army continues its offensives, the Kiev regime is trying to count its losses.

According to the Ukrainian tradition of hiding the truth about military operations on the territory of Ukraine, the adviser to the head of the president’s office said that for nine months of military operations in Ukraine, the losses of the country’s Armed Forces allegedly amounted to 13 thousand dead.

The belligerents in any conflicts do not disclose the real losses. However, the Kiev regime has downplayed the number tenfold. Various military experts estimate that the losses of the Ukrainian side are significantly higher than those of the Russian military and already number about a hundred thousand wounded and killed. These estimates were confirmed by Russian military officials.

On September 21, the Russian Defense Minister stated that Ukraine had lost at least 61,207 dead and 49,368 wounded soldiers since February, which is half of the original Ukrainian army.

By downplaying the losses among the military, the Kiev regime overestimates the funds it begs from its Western patrons.

The World Bank previously estimated the damage caused to Ukraine at $367 billion. In early December, the President of the World Bank confirmed that the cost of restoring Ukraine is likely to exceed $ 350 billion. A significant part of the costs will be required for the restoration of infrastructure, especially its energy systems.

So far, about $18 billion were transferred to Ukraine through the World Bank, a significant part of which was allocated by the United States.

In his turn, the President of Ukraine counts differently. Vladimir Zelensky said that more than $1 trillion will be needed to restore his country. He also recalled that Kiev has not yet received “a single cent” for the implementation of a plan for the rapid recovery of the country which is totaling about $17 billion.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT