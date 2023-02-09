Banned Youtube Videos





Feb 8, 2023





Russell Broadbent MP - "Three Vaccine Injured"





‘the hour I spent yesterday with 3 vaccine injured people are the worst most horrific stories I’ve heard in this place as a Federal member for all this time’





This was recorded 8th February, 2023 in the Australian Federal Parliament.





Source : https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1623523049478950918





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kuiFyDq8etDP/