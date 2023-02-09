Create New Account
Russell Broadbent MP - "Three Vaccine Injured"
Published 15 hours ago
Feb 8, 2023


Russell Broadbent MP - "Three Vaccine Injured"


'the hour I spent yesterday with 3 vaccine injured people are the worst most horrific stories I've heard in this place as a Federal member for all this time'


This was recorded 8th February, 2023 in the Australian Federal Parliament.


Source : https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1623523049478950918


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kuiFyDq8etDP/

health adverse effects vaccine vaccine injuries parliament medicine australia mp jab shot inoculation injection covid russell broadbent horrific stories federal member

