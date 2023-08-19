The Way It Was Will Never Be Again

Show 63: Things we experience when we were younger do seem to play a role in our present-day encounters. Evil has always been with us. However, now it is the norm and what seemed in the future is already here.

For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org. You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/