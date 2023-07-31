Ukraine Whistleblower Speaks

[Bidans] Launder Money In Ukraine
* Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko speaks out on Team Biden’s foreign corruption.
* He first came forward in 2016 with proof of their treasonous activity.
* Since then, he has been smeared and targeted with propaganda — but of course his ‘baseless conspiracy theories’ are 100% true.
The Stew Peters Show | 31 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v33oi0r-former-ukrainian-diplomat-andrii-telizhenko-knows-biden-secrets-hunters-and.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.