Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine Whistleblower Speaks
channel image
Son of the Republic
508 Subscribers
111 views
Published 20 hours ago

[Bidans] Launder Money In Ukraine

* Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko speaks out on Team Biden’s foreign corruption.

* He first came forward in 2016 with proof of their treasonous activity.

* Since then, he has been smeared and targeted with propaganda — but of course his ‘baseless conspiracy theories’ are 100% true.


The Stew Peters Show | 31 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v33oi0r-former-ukrainian-diplomat-andrii-telizhenko-knows-biden-secrets-hunters-and.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionhuman traffickingmoney launderingtraitorjoe bidenconspiracyhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailkhazariaandrii telizhenkobiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incstew petersbig guycorrupticratpuppet regimeforeign agent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket