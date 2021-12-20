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SATAN'S VATICAN AND US GOVERNMENT CLAIM AUTHORITY THEY DON'T HAVE
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10 views • December 20, 2021
SATAN'S VATICAN AND US GOVERNMENT CLAIM AUTHORITY THEY DON'T HAVE
The Vatican and US government are clearly IDENTIFIED as Satan's 1st and 2nd BEASTS of Revelation 13.
Crazy Vaccine Propaganda
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/crazy-vaccine-propaganda-14446
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Axu48Egn7zFp/
The Vatican and US government are clearly IDENTIFIED as Satan's 1st and 2nd BEASTS of Revelation 13.
Crazy Vaccine Propaganda
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/crazy-vaccine-propaganda-14446
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Axu48Egn7zFp/
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