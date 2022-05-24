© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
$40 Billion Bribes Shield Biden Bioweapon: Hunter Biden And The Ukrainian Biolab Coverup Coverup
Follow
1
Share
Report
555 views • May 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The coverups of Ukraine have gone TOO FAR! Joe Biden is sending $40 BILLION to Ukraine under the guise of “knowing what is best for America”. The Stew Peters Show thinks different on this matter. David Pyne joins the show to discuss the truth behind Ukraine’s government!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15u9gt-40-billion-bribes-shield-biden-bioweapon-hunter-biden-and-the-ukrainian-bio.html
The coverups of Ukraine have gone TOO FAR! Joe Biden is sending $40 BILLION to Ukraine under the guise of “knowing what is best for America”. The Stew Peters Show thinks different on this matter. David Pyne joins the show to discuss the truth behind Ukraine’s government!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15u9gt-40-billion-bribes-shield-biden-bioweapon-hunter-biden-and-the-ukrainian-bio.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.