BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FACT #22: Who was First Lady Rachel Jackson?
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
17 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 05, 2022
Ladies Love Politics is a podcast designed for busy women who want to stay informed without going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and commentary... all while framing current events through a lens of critical thinking. Check out the blog at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. Be sure to tune in to the Ladies Love Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also check out LLP by going to the website www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

*****

FACT #22: Who was First Lady Rachel Jackson?

Rachel Jackson broke the mold for First Ladies, as she was also the first one to have been divorced.

When Rachel was 18 she married Lewis Robbards. After three years of marriage, they separated. She soon met a young lawyer named Andrew Jackson who was renting a room at her mother’s house.

Rachel and Andrew got married before realizing Rachel’s first husband never finished the divorce proceedings. The court granted a divroce, finding Rachel guilty of adultery and abandonment. The couple remarried to clear up any discrepancies but it would catch up with them later down the road.

Andrew’s political career would take off, allowing her to be the wife of a Representative, Senator, and Tennessee Supreme Court Justice. However, all the scrutiny and judgment about Rachel’s background caused her to recoil from most public events

Andrew ran for president in 1824. Rachel’s reputation was obliterated. She was accused of being a bigamist, adulterer, and a whore. There was also a rumor that the couple lived together before marriage.

The election was contingent. It ended up being decided by Congress and resulted in Andrew’s defeat. He would run again for president in 1828 with Rachel by his side.

Andrew won the second time, however, Rachel would never become First Lady. She died of a heart attack 3 months before his inauguration. Andrew was distraught and blamed those who criticized her background for her death.

On her tombstone, he engraved “a being so gentle and so virtuous, slander might wound but could not dishonor.” He missed his wife dearly. While president, he wrote to a friend saying, “my heart is nearly broke. I try to summon up my usual fortitude but it is in vain.”

REFERENCES:
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=7
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/rachel-jackson-was-original-monica-lewinsky-180963713/
Keywords
feminismwhite housepresidentfirst ladyandrew jacksonfeministrachel jacksonwomen in politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy