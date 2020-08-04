People Protesting Child Trafficking and child abuse @CNN. #SaveTheChildren.

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People have been labelled conspiracy theorist for saying it’s happening.
These protests are happening to highlight that the trafficking of children is real, it’s happening, and this abuse should be hunted down and stopped.
Thank you to all those around the world for coming together to shine a light on something the mainstream media hardly report on. We will also do our bit to push this to the masses as it’s of such importance to us. Please stand with us as we shout #SaveTheChildren.
Source : https://britannianews.co.uk/2020/08/04/video-mass-save-our-children-protests-have-broken-out-in-the-uk-and-us/