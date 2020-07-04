BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ease Joint Pain, Relieve Stress, and Sleep Like a SAVAGE!
SavageHealthSystems
SavageHealthSystems
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11 views • July 04, 2020
Did you know that it actually takes energy… to relax and sleep?
https://savagehealthsystems.com/want-to-reduce-stress-ease-joint-pain-and-sleep-like-a-savage/


It's true. Even a normal amount of stress, can compromise your ability to relax, making it virtually impossible to ever get that deep sleep you REQUIRE to feel REAL energy.



Here's why:



Your nervous system is being constantly bombarded with stress; things like work, kids, grandkids, the media, and even paying the bills, take their toll on your health. And the more stress you’re under, the more your body is begging for bioavailable Magnesium.



Yes, Magnesium.



You see, your nervous system is powered by electricity. Just think of Magnesium as "the switch" that turns your energy production... into the "on" position. What's scary is, without ample Magnesium, "the energy switch" CAN'T turn on, meanwhile... your body continues to release stress hormones, like cortisol and adrenaline, to get you through the day...



Burning even MORE of your magnesium reserves.



That's why you CAN'T relax or sleep; You're being inundated with stress hormones.



In other words, your body is exhausted! But you just don't have enough of this special mineral that your body NEEDS... to sleep and relax. However, there's a brand new, scientifically-proven, topical solution that’s taking the health industry by storm.
Keywords
natural remediesnatural healthnatural healingmagnesiumsupplementspain reliefinsomniastress reliefsleep aids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Chase Codewell
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

Coco Somers
More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy