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Presidential Butt Snub: Watch National Guard Troops Turn Their Backs on Joe Biden's Inauguration Motorcade
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241 views • January 21, 2021
You are not going to see this video on CNN or CNBC or FOXNews, but during the motorcade portion of the Inauguration the Military Troops from the civilian branch of the National Guard turned their backs on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their families. This is very telling and clearly shows that the US Military is not 100% behind Biden and Harris. No wonder he went out and ordered private security contractors..
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