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January 6th Cometh & How The Prison Being Built For The People Can Be Turned On Their Captors
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80 views • January 05, 2021
January 6, 2021 will go down in history both in the united States and the United Kingdom. Electors meet to tally the results of the states' certification of the election for president. Hundreds of thousands will gather in the UK to protest lockdowns and in the midst of it all, there is hope!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/january-6th-cometh-how-the-prison-being-built-for-the-people-can-be-turned-on-their-captors/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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