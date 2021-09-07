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Victorian government may impose 'profoundly serious restrictions on free speech' -- AUSTRALIA
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40 views • September 07, 2021
It comes amid news the Victorian government will be banning public displays of Nazi symbols.
According to Sky News host Paul Murray, that's just the "headline".
"But the devil in the detail is that in Victoria they are looking forward to criminalizing ... people who vilify certain groups, or ridicule certain groups," he said.
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/victorian-government-may-impose-profoundly-serious-restrictions-on-free-speech/ar-AAObFst?ocid=msedgntp
According to Sky News host Paul Murray, that's just the "headline".
"But the devil in the detail is that in Victoria they are looking forward to criminalizing ... people who vilify certain groups, or ridicule certain groups," he said.
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/victorian-government-may-impose-profoundly-serious-restrictions-on-free-speech/ar-AAObFst?ocid=msedgntp
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