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Beast Kingdom Is Here
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67 views • May 01, 2020
Apr 6, 2020
Israeli News Live
For years we have heard ministers speak of the coming AntiChrist and the Beast Kingdom but it is often over-looked that power is given to the Beast and the Power was in Christians so it is the Christians that were diluted that gave the power to the Beast and now that Kingdom is here!
CORRECTION: IT WAS STEVE JOBS NOT BILL GATES WHO SOLD HIS FIRST COMPUTER FOR $666.66
HERE IS A LINK TO THE ARTICLE AND A LINK TO THE VIDEO SHOWING STEVE JOBS SOLD HIS FIRST COMPUTER FOR $666.66
https://www.quora.com/Is-it-true-that-the-first-Apple-computer-sold-was-for-666-66?share=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJif4i9NRdI&feature=emb_title
Israeli News Live
For years we have heard ministers speak of the coming AntiChrist and the Beast Kingdom but it is often over-looked that power is given to the Beast and the Power was in Christians so it is the Christians that were diluted that gave the power to the Beast and now that Kingdom is here!
CORRECTION: IT WAS STEVE JOBS NOT BILL GATES WHO SOLD HIS FIRST COMPUTER FOR $666.66
HERE IS A LINK TO THE ARTICLE AND A LINK TO THE VIDEO SHOWING STEVE JOBS SOLD HIS FIRST COMPUTER FOR $666.66
https://www.quora.com/Is-it-true-that-the-first-Apple-computer-sold-was-for-666-66?share=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJif4i9NRdI&feature=emb_title
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