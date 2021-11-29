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WrenStar | 10 Q's with Voltman | Glenn Streeter
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64 views • November 29, 2021
Another true renaissance man, my friend Glenn and I discuss navigating the current dystopic world that is coming at us full speed ahead. Staying connected and true to our human DNA is the key. Being empowered and staying aligned when you feel disconnected by stepping into your power and your role - now is the time. Ideas on how to move forward, survive, thrive and then some. Stay sparkly folks!
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Order Nanosoma here: https://www.magicdichol.com/store/mdusa/?aff_id=4649
Connect w Glenn: https://www.energymedfit.com
Join me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/renstar
Order Nanosoma here: https://www.magicdichol.com/store/mdusa/?aff_id=4649
Connect w Glenn: https://www.energymedfit.com
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