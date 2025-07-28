BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Digital ID will be to Force the Unvaccinated to get the mRNA Vaccines - The Vaxxed Don't Need ID
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
::::They are rolling this Digital ID framework to all countries. Even obscure 3rd World Countries that have no need for a digital ID or CBDC. The reason they don't talk about digital health passports anymore is because they aren't needed. Once you take a Vaccine you are injected with mRNA that changes your DNA and you are injected with self assembling Nanotech that hooks you up to the Internet of Bodies. The digital ID is being talked about to force those who are unvaccinated into becoming vaccinated. The ones who took the vaccines have no need for digital IDs, Digital Wallets or Health Passports. They are already in the system. The AI will tell the vaxxed how much digital money they have left and what type of Soylent Green to get. The AI will tell them when they need to go get their next booster. The AI will be a voice in their brain that controls their every action. Once you take one of the injections it will self-assemble into this control grid that eventually takes over your mind and body. The more injections the faster this process with go.

vaccinesnwopharmatranshumanismpalantircrisprneuralinkdigital idnano techsynthetic biology
