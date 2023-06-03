OBGYN and Veteran Warns U.S. Federal Govt. Has become One of the Biggest Mass Murders in World History!

(June 2, 2023) Brannon Howse interviews Dr. James Thorp who is witnessing in his practice unprecedented numbers of injuries and deaths due to the COVID shots. The "vaccine shedding" phenomenon is real and the corrupt U.S. Federal Government is currently working overtime to take down and discredit the VAERS and V-Safe systems to cover their blood soaked tracks.





