On That Day, Politics Changed Forever
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
38 views • 19 hours ago

We never heard anyone state our problems so clearly.

DJT was just stating the truth everyone else was too afraid to say.

He was right and saw the future — and it was a 3-part tragedy:

1. The warning

2. The invasion

3. The separatist revolt


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Gutfeld! (17 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374494009112

Keywords
democratstruthgreg gutfelddonald trumpice raidsillegal immigrationjoe bidenwarningsanctuary citiesinvasionillegal aliensillegal migrantslegal immigrationtragedyhonestydeportationsmigrant criminalsbad hombrescriminal alienscriminal migrantsalien criminalsseparatist revolt
