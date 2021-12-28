Most People Naturally Immune to SARS-CoV-2

Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says that "97%" of all RT-PCR tests for COVID are false positives, just as the Toilet Paper of Record, the New York Times recently admitted. Dr. Yeadon also argues that the threshold for herd immunity may be much lower than previously thought, and may have been reached in many countries already. In this interview, he says that government policy, economic policy, a civil liberties policy, is currently being based on fake data generated by incompotent people, He also said, "Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened." He also points out the fact that anyone who has ever had a Common Cold (also a Coronavirus), which is almost everyone, would already have a high level of long-term natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2, and therefore all of these Draconian measures, like masking, that we have been subjected to by our Leftist governments were unnecessary and terribly destructive to society in ways that cannot be justified.