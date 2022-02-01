© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Narrative Shift: Are 'Easing Restrictions' a Good Sign?
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 01, 2022
We are in the midst of a narrative shift, apparent in the about face we're seeing governments and corporate media take in the ever-present propaganda spew. What was unacceptable speech a month ago is now acceptable government and media talking points. What used to get you kicked off of social media are now BBC headlines.
The question we address today is: why? While the tweetosphere is ringing with cheers about how "freedom won!" and the like, there's no real reason to believe this is the case. Nothing immediately obvious has changed in the grand scheme of things.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the great narrative shift - is this just the next phase in the grand plan?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
The question we address today is: why? While the tweetosphere is ringing with cheers about how "freedom won!" and the like, there's no real reason to believe this is the case. Nothing immediately obvious has changed in the grand scheme of things.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the great narrative shift - is this just the next phase in the grand plan?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.