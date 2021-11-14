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CHD Europe with Robert F. Kennedy – Press Conference Bern, Switzerland – Friday, Nov. 12th, 2021
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70 views • November 14, 2021
Why Switzerland has to stop all Corona measures immediately and return to its global role as a role model for democracy. Have a look to this press conference in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday, 12th of November.
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