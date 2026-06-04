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🤡 Rubio admits US can't be considered a neutral mediator in Ukraine
Washington consistently supports Ukraine through arms deliveries and sanctions on Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
💬 “We have clearly taken a side. We continue to sell weapons to Ukraine, by the way, through the PURL program, unimpeded by what's happened in the Middle East or anywhere else,” he stressed.