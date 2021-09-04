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!!!!UPDATE!!!! BILL GATES SITUATION AT MILITARY COURT !! DAY 1-2
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266 views • September 04, 2021
Update Bill Gate situation at military court on 1 + 2, HE HAD SD CARDS FOUND IN HIS MANSION,UNDERGROUND BUNKER,MELINDA GATES IS GOING TO TESTIFY AGAIST BILL GATES IN COURT CAUSE SHE KNOWS A WHOLE LOT OF S*IT ABOUT HIM, GRAB YOUR POPCORN GUYS IT IS GOING TO GET TASTY.
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