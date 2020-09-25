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Jason Whitlock & Joy Villa SLAM Democrats, The Media, and Big Tech at 9/24/20 Congressional Hearing
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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14 views • September 25, 2020
Here is some truth you won't see on DNC's PROPAGANDISTS MSM networks... Don't forget to SHOP for AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

OUR TAKE: The left owns all of these big tech social media companies. For example, YouTube is owned by Google who's parent corporation is Alphabet who's CEO was one of Hillary's largest campaign donors. We all know this. This is part of the Marxist, globalist, deep-state left's lame duck attempt to control information and narratives to indoctrinate and intimidate people into submitting to their will so they can overthrow the United States of America. They claim to do all that they do for our safety, security and to be against hate but they are the ones who approve of, fund and encourage more intolerance of good and more hate than any other.

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

Original Video Gathered from the Trump Fan Network 2 YouTube channel a t https://youtu.be/ZiiykzjiI0s

#BigTech, #SocialMediaCensorship, #FreeSpeech
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trumpcensorshipsocial mediabig techcongresscongressional hearingjoy villajason whitlocktrump fan network
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy