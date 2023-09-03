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WE WILL NOT COMPLY! Globalists Planning Hot War with Russia to Declare Martial Law!
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133 views • September 03, 2023

RealNewsChannel.com


On August 18th Alex Jones opened Pandora's Box. The sitting President, who is jailing his political opponents and following the New World Order plan to the tee is once again rolling out COVID lock downs according to whistleblowers that contacted Alex Jones. Following Alex's revelation to the public, the rollout clumsily began. The targeted rollout begins mid September. Please inform those you love that tyranny is on the march. Alex Jones breaks down the reality of the Deep State pushing the world into a new global war.+ More!


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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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