Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 26, 2024
Jotatay2K4
19 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

Episode 2268 - What benefits does vitamin C on the body? -What is good about eggs? -What issues have kids had directly due to the Covid vaccine? -Why is Poland sending their own men to the war? -Why is a catholic school student suspended at school in Canada? -What did a study say about vitamin C and cancer? -Are our foods and snacks here to keep us healthy? -Will vitamin C help people over 50 maintain muscle mass? -How many illegals are coming over through an Arizona ranch? -What benefits do you get from açaí?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

