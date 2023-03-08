Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DAY TWO of Release of J6 Tapes: They Touch a Nerve because they expose the lies
123 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

Tucker Rips Chuck Schumer's Attacks on J6 Tapes: "In Free Countries, Governments Do Not Lie About Protests" "Those videos touch a nerve because they're a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months." 

“Tell Tucker Carlson Not to Run a Second Segment of Lies!” – Anti-Free Speech Activist Chuck Schumer MELTS DOWN on Senate Floor after Release of Monday’s J6 Tapes

Keywords
tucker carlsonj6jan 6 capitol2nd yr anniversaryrelease the tapes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket