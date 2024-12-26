BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our heavenly father woman & man, Jesus is lord
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 4 months ago

Our Heavenly Father

 Heavenly Father in the sky how we long to see Your Eyes, Much brighter than the Milky Way how we long to see Your magnificent face.

 Heavenly Father what a wonder YOU really are up in the heavens so great and far, But not so far that you can't hear our Heavenly cries. So, Heavenly Father don't delay we long to see Your magnificent place,

 So far and wide in Your Heavenly realm where there will be no sorrow or pain, and You will wipe away all our tears and we will dwell with You in infinite years . You are the Alpha and Omega and the beginning and the end, "We will be Your people and You, our GOD

 For all ETERNITY Amen 

Keywords
jesus is lordour heavenly fatherwoman and man
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy