Herzog (1995, PC)

Herzog (German for "duke") is an economical simulation and managerial game by German company Thomas R.A. Wolf Software and published by German company BMS Modern Games. It was most likely only released in German language.



The game is similar to Kaiser or Heirs to the Throne. The game is set in the 10th century. You play an unnamed duke who is competing for the crown of a kingdom after the old king has died. You go against four rivals. The game is turn-based. Each turn equals a month. You only have 42 months to become king. Each month, you decide about the tax rates and decide how to distribute the money, on various things, like research, social benefits, secret service or salary for the soldiers and guards. Sometimes, you need to decide in a court case in favour of one of the two parties. Also, you can hire more troops, but you do not seem to be able to lower the numbers when you cannot pay them. You can also ask the various groups, like soldiers, peasants, nobility how happy they are currently. For research, you can choose one of four different topics to focus on. Finally, you can do diplomacy or activate the secret service. Diplomacy only allows to either ask one your allies to give up their ambition and accept your rule, or declare war/offer peace. If you you are at war, the game will simply show you each turn if you are loosing or winning. The secret service can try to gather information on a rival or try to assassinate soldiers of one rival.



Herzog uses FMV sequences extensively. Most of the results of your actions, events etc. will be presented as a short video clip. The game contains hundreds of clips which were filmed with LARP players. The game does not display the information in another way, so you often should watch the clip, although you can skip it.



Unlike most similar games, Herzog is single player only.

